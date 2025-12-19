Somawathiya-Sungavila road to remain closed for vehicles

Vehicular movement along the Somawathiya - Sungavila main road has been further suspended after the roadway leading to the historic Somawathiya Chaitya was inundated by rising floodwater.

Police said vehicular traffic on the road was initially halted since last evening (18).

However, water levels have risen further compared to yesterday (18), and the Diggala area in the Somawathiya - Sungavila main road is currently inundated by floodwaters exceeding three feet, according to the Pulasthipura Police.

In view of the prevailing conditions, the police have advised devotees intending to visit the Somawathiya Chaitya to use alternative routes.