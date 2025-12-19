Not possible to abolish executive presidential system without introducing new constitution - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that steps are being taken to abolish the Executive Presidency and establish a parliamentary system of government, including the appointment of a President without executive powers.

The Prime Minister further stated that measures are currently underway to hold the Provincial Council elections, which have been stalled due to provisions in the Provincial Councils Elections (Amendment) Act No. 17 dated 2017.

The Prime Minister made these remarks today (19) at Parliament while responding to a question raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, under Standing Order 27(2).

“The necessary steps are taken to abolish the Executive Presidency, and establish a parliamentary system of government, and appoint a President without executive powers will be undertaken in the process of drafting the new Constitution.”

“It is not possible to abolish the Executive Presidential system without introducing a new Constitution,” the Premier said.

She also said that a study is currently underway on the abolition of the Executive Presidency and the possible methods of the process and that while giving due attention to resolving the country’s pressing issues, focus has also been placed on abolishing the Executive Presidency.

The Prime Minister stated that the relevant timelines will be announced in due course.

The Prime Minister further stated that studies are currently underway regarding the introduction of new legislation and necessary legal amendments required to establish a Government Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“As stated on page 194 of the policy statement “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life”, the government intends to draft a new Constitution. This draft will be presented to the public, followed by dialogue and discussion, after which necessary amendments will be made.

The Constitution is then expected to be approved through a referendum. At present, reports of committees previously appointed to draft a new Constitution, along with other constitutional reform proposals, are being considered. Thereafter, a basic concept paper will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Steps are currently being taken to hold the Provincial Council elections at the earliest possible time. Under Section 3(b) of the Provincial Councils Elections (Amendment) Act No. 17 dated 2017, a Delimitation Commission appointed by the President must submit a report determining the demarcation of electoral divisions and the number of electoral districts. Once this report receives parliamentary approval, it will be possible to hold the Provincial Council elections.

The inability to hold Provincial Council elections thus far is due to the fact that the delimitation process required under the provisions of the Provincial Councils Elections (Amendment) Act No. 17 dated 2017 has not yet been completed.

Accordingly, a study is currently being conducted to determine whether the elections should be held after completing the delimitation process, or whether amendments should be introduced to the provisions of Act No. 17 dated 2017 in order to proceed with the elections.

A decision on holding the Provincial Council elections will be taken following the completion of this study. Nevertheless, provisions have been allocated in the 2026 Budget to conduct the elections once these processes are concluded.”