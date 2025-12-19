Showers expected in several provinces tomorrow

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts tomorrow (20), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts, the Met. Department said.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Meanwhile, showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly with wind speeds expected to range between 30-40 kmph, it added.

However, the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate while temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.