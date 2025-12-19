Rs. 50,000 allowance for 3 months for over 17,000 homes impacted by disaster: President

Rs. 50,000 allowance for 3 months for over 17,000 homes impacted by disaster: President

December 19, 2025   06:11 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that families of a 17,648 homes identified as completely destroyed, partially damaged or designated as unsafe by the NBRO after the recent disaster, will be provided with a monthly allowance of Rs. 50,000 for three months. 

The President announced this while delivering a statement in parliament today (19).

The President, who is also the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, arrived in Parliament to participate in the debate being held to secure approval for the supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion presented to restore livelihoods disrupted by the emergency disaster situation and to rebuild destroyed infrastructure.

He revealed that 6,228 houses have been identified as completely damaged while 4,543 houses have been partially damaged but also designated as unsafe by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

Meanwhile, there are another 6,877 houses which have not been damaged but have been designated as unsafe by the NBRO, he said. 

Accordingly, the President said that there are 17,648 houses in total and that first and foremost they will be provided with a Rs. 50,000 monthly allowance from January 2026 for a period of three months. 

“Because they have no place to live in. No home. No place to go. So, if they have no permanent income they will be provided with a Rs. 50,000 allowance for three months,” he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Presidential Awards for Scientific Research 2025 held in Colombo (English)

Presidential Awards for Scientific Research 2025 held in Colombo (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)