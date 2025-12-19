Rs. 50,000 allowance for 3 months for over 17,000 homes impacted by disaster: President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that families of a 17,648 homes identified as completely destroyed, partially damaged or designated as unsafe by the NBRO after the recent disaster, will be provided with a monthly allowance of Rs. 50,000 for three months.

The President announced this while delivering a statement in parliament today (19).

The President, who is also the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, arrived in Parliament to participate in the debate being held to secure approval for the supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion presented to restore livelihoods disrupted by the emergency disaster situation and to rebuild destroyed infrastructure.

He revealed that 6,228 houses have been identified as completely damaged while 4,543 houses have been partially damaged but also designated as unsafe by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

Meanwhile, there are another 6,877 houses which have not been damaged but have been designated as unsafe by the NBRO, he said.

Accordingly, the President said that there are 17,648 houses in total and that first and foremost they will be provided with a Rs. 50,000 monthly allowance from January 2026 for a period of three months.

“Because they have no place to live in. No home. No place to go. So, if they have no permanent income they will be provided with a Rs. 50,000 allowance for three months,” he said.