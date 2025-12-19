Detention order issued on Sampath Manamperi extended

Detention order issued on Sampath Manamperi extended

December 19, 2025   06:37 pm

Sampath Manamperi, who is currently in the custody of the Police Western Province North Crimes Division over allegations of concealing two containers of raw materials allegedly used in the production of the drug “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine) and possession of weapons, was produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (19).

Presenting facts before the court, officers of the Western Province North Crimes Division informed the Magistrate that further interrogation of the suspect is required, as additional information is yet to be obtained, and several more suspects are expected to be arrested based on disclosures already made by the suspect.

Accordingly, the police officers requested the court to issue a further detention order for a period of 90 days effective from the expiry of the current detention order on December 24, and sought permission to continue detaining the suspect until December 24, as the documents for this are to be submitted to the court.

The legal counsel appearing on behalf of Sampath Manamperi objected to the request, alleging that the investigating officers were acting in disregard of previous court orders and that if further detention orders are sought, the necessary documents should be submitted today (19)

Taking into consideration the facts presented by both parties, Walasmulla Magistrate Malsha Kodithuwakku ordered that Sampath Manamperi be further detained at the Police Western Province North Crimes Division until December 24.

Meanwhile, Piyal Manamperi, who has been remanded in custody in connection with the same case, was also produced before the court today (19), and the Magistrate ordered that he too be remanded until December 24.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Presidential Awards for Scientific Research 2025 held in Colombo (English)

Presidential Awards for Scientific Research 2025 held in Colombo (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)