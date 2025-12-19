No traces of alcohol in samples obtained from MP Asoka Ranwala - Police

December 19, 2025   08:39 pm

The Police Spokesman has stated that no traces of alcohol were detected in the blood and urine samples obtained from former Speaker and National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Asoka Ranwala.

According to the Police, the samples were tested by the Government Analyst’s Department.

Earlier, Police had requested a medical report to determine whether any of the drivers involved in the incident were under the influence of alcohol.

The accident occurred on December 11 when the jeep in which the former Speaker was travelling collided with a car in the Denimulla area of Sapugaskanda.

A 25-year-old woman, her 6-month-old infant, and 55-year-old mother, who were travelling in the car, sustained injuries and were hospitalised. 

The MP, who was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, was taken into police custody on December 12 on charges of dangerous driving and failing to prevent an accident.

He was subsequently granted bail by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court on the same day, with cash bail of Rs. 200,000.

The case is scheduled to be recalled before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court on January 16, 2026.

 

