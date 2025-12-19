2 dead, 6 injured after man stabs people, throws smoke grenade at Taiwan metro station

December 19, 2025   09:47 pm

Two people were killed and six others injured after a man carried out a stabbing attack and threw a smoke grenade at a metro station in Taiwan on Friday, local media reported.

The smoke grenade detonated inside Taipei Main Station, Taiwan’s busiest railway hub, killing a 57-year-old man, according to TVBS News.

The second fatality was another 57-year-old man described by local media as a “hero victim” who attempted to stop the attacker.

The assailant, identified as a 27-year-old man surnamed Chang, was reportedly wanted for draft evasion. He was armed with a blade and smoke grenades, according to reports.

Of the six injured victims, one remains in critical condition.

The attacker also died during the incident after falling from a rooftop while confronting police, according to the United Daily News.

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te urged the public to remain calm and follow official guidance, particularly in crowded areas and transport hubs.

“If you see suspicious people, items or situations, please report to police and station staff immediately,” he said.

Source: AA
--Agencies 

