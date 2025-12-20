Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva, and Central Provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Hambantota Districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the Central Hills, the Northern, North Central, and North Western Provinces, and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota, and Monaragala Districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, and Central Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.