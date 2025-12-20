Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

December 20, 2025   07:22 am

The Meteorology Department states that several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva, and Central Provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Hambantota Districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the Central Hills, the Northern, North Central, and North Western Provinces, and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota, and Monaragala Districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, and Central Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Court temporarily suspends MP Asoka Ranwala's driving licence, orders tests (English)

Court temporarily suspends MP Asoka Ranwala's driving licence, orders tests (English)

CoPF approves Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate for disaster relief efforts (English)

CoPF approves Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate for disaster relief efforts (English)

Political parties and trade union demand answers over controversial medicine batch (English)

Political parties and trade union demand answers over controversial medicine batch (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)