Eight-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs today

December 20, 2025   07:24 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced an eight-hour water supply interruption affecting several areas in Colombo and its suburbs today (20) .

According to the NWSDB, the interruption will be in effect from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. due to wayleave clearing works carried out by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, the water cut will affect the following areas:

• Colombo 01–15

• Battaramulla, Palawatta, Hokandara, Koswatta, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madiwela, Nugegoda, Nawala

• Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatta, Angoda, Wallampitiya, Orugodawatta

• Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa

• Dehiwala, Moratuwa, Soyzapura

The NWSDB stated that consumers in the affected areas will be notified of the water cut via SMS alerts.

