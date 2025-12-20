Suspect arrested with heroin worth over Rs. 6 mln in Panadura

The Panadura South Police Division has arrested an individual in possession of a stock of heroin valued at over Rs. 6 million.

According to police, the suspect is a resident of the Wakada area in Panadura.

The arrest was carried out following a tip-off received by Police Headquarters Inspector (HQI) Upul Priyankara.

During the operation, officers also seized five mobile phones allegedly used in drug trafficking activities, said police.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, while further investigations are being conducted by the Panadura South Police Division.