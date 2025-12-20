Udarata Menike runs first train in 23 days as BadullaAmbewela line reopens

December 20, 2025   10:41 am

Train services on the Badulla–Ambewela section of the Upcountry Railway Line officially resumed this morning (20), following extensive repairs to damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Marking the inaugural journey after the restoration, a special Udarata Menike train, operated with a Class S14 power set, departed from Badulla to Ambewela at 8:00 AM today. 

This is the first time a train has operated on this stretch in 23 days since the onset of the disaster.

The Railway Department has arranged for multiple train services to operate between Badulla and Ambewela starting today, said Ada Derana reporter.

The occasion was attended by Minister Samantha Vidyaratne, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe, and several other officials.

