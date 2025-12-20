36 major reservoirs across Sri Lanka continue to spill - Irrigation Dept

December 20, 2025   12:06 pm

The Irrigation Department has reported that 36 major reservoirs and over 52 medium-sized reservoirs across the country are currently spilling due to prevailing weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Director of Water Management at the Irrigation Department, H.M.P.S.D. Herath, stated that as of 9.00 a.m. today (20), spill conditions have been observed in several districts.

Accordingly, three out of nine main reservoirs in the Ampara District, nine out of ten in the Anuradhapura District, four out of seven in the Badulla District, and two out of four in the Batticaloa District are currently spilling.

In addition, spill gates have been opened at one of the ten main reservoirs in the Hambantota District, all three main reservoirs in the Kandy District, three out of ten in the Kurunegala District, and two out of three main reservoirs in the Monaragala District.

Similarly, water is being released from two out of four main reservoirs in the Polonnaruwa District, both main reservoirs in the Puttalam District, four out of five main reservoirs in the Trincomalee District, and one main reservoir in the Vavuniya District, Director Herath stated.

He further stated that the volume of water currently being released through spill gates remains minimal; however, he cautioned that the extent of spill gate openings may vary depending on future rainfall patterns.

Accordingly, the Director urged residents in downstream areas of these reservoirs to remain vigilant for official announcements regarding water releases from the respective reservoirs.

