Over 100 flights cancelled at Delhi airport due to dense fog

More than 100 flights were cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday due to dense fog affecting visibility across North India.

Officials reported that sixty six arriving flights and sixty three departures were cancelled.

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a passenger advisory as fog continued to blanket the national capital.

Earlier today, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

Deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams: AAI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a weather advisory warning that reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, potentially leading to delays or disruptions.

In a post on X, AAI wrote, “Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions.

Passengers are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates, rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information and allow extra time for travel and airport formalities.

“To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safe and efficient operations,” post added on X.

IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about possible flight delays or cancellations at Ranchi, Jammu and Hindon airports due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and urged travelers to stay updated on flight status.

“Low visibility and fog over Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports may impact flight schedules. We are monitoring the situation closely and doing our best to ensure safe and smooth travel. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly. Our teams are available to assist at every step, and we look forward to clearer skies soon,” IndiGo said in its advisory.

Meanwhile, at Jaisalmer airport, low visibility due to fog has affected flight operations, with airlines instructed to strictly adhere to passenger facilitation norms to ensure safety and convenience.

The passenger advisory added that arrivals and departures were continuing, with some delays possible.

AQI: ‘Very Poor’

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Saturday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital recorded a higher AQI than on Friday, when it stood at 374 at 4 pm.

As a result, large parts of the city were covered in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

Source: TOI

--Agencies