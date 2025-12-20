BASL urges President to strengthen RTI Commission amid funding and staffing concerns

December 20, 2025   12:39 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has written to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake urging urgent action to address challenges faced by the Right to Information (RTI) Commission.

In a letter sent to the Presidential Secretariat, BASL President Rajeev Amarasuriya highlighted concerns arising from a recent public statement issued by the RTI Commission on 20th November 2025. 

The Association emphasized that the Commission, established under the Right to Information Act No. 12 of 2016, plays a crucial role in safeguarding citizens’ constitutional right to access information under Article 14A.

The BASL expressed appreciation for the Commission’s decade-long service despite limited resources but pointed to serious issues of understaffing and insufficient financing, which they said threaten its independence and effectiveness. 

The Association urged the President to act swiftly, saying, “We respectfully urge Your Excellency to take immediate steps to ensure the provision of adequate and independent financial resources to the Commission, thereby safeguarding its autonomy and capacity to discharge its mandate.”

Additionally, the BASL strongly opposed any amendments to the Right to Information Act that could curtail citizens’ access to information. 

The letter stressed that any proposed changes must involve due consultation with the BASL and the public.

The Bar Association concluded by urging the President to consider these concerns to uphold constitutional rights and protect the independence of the RTI Commission.

 

