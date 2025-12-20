President thanks UAE for ongoing flood relief in phone call with UAE President

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call from President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s continued humanitarian assistance to communities affected by recent floods and heavy rainfall in Sri Lanka.

During the call, UAE President extended his heartfelt condolences to President Dissanayake and the Sri Lankan people over the loss of life caused by the floods and wished the country safety and resilience in the face of such challenges.

The UAE’s rapid response is part of its longstanding humanitarian approach, which focuses on delivering timely support to communities impacted by natural disasters and crises around the world.

The aim is to ease the immediate burden on those affected and contribute to long-term recovery efforts, a statement said.

Emergency relief operations were swiftly launched through the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Agency for International Aid, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

These efforts included search and rescue missions in the hardest-hit areas, carried out by teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, as well as the delivery of urgent supplies such as essential food items and emergency shelter materials for displaced families.