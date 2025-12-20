Sri Lankan Parliament announces extended holiday for MPs and staff

Sri Lankan Parliament announces extended holiday for MPs and staff

December 20, 2025   01:44 pm

The Parliament of Sri Lanka has announced an extended recess for Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff.

Accordingly, a 17-day holiday has been approved for Members of Parliament, while parliamentary staff will receive a two-day leave.

On 18 December 2025, a supplementary estimate was presented to Parliament to facilitate the restoration of public services following the recent emergency disaster situation. The estimate was officially approved after a parliament debate held on 19 December.

Following the approval, Parliament was adjourned until 9:30 AM on 6 January 2026.

Under the authority of the Speaker, parliamentary staff have been granted special leave on 22 and 23 December, as communicated through an official circular. These dates are in addition to previously declared holidays on 24 and 26 December.

