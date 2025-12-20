Vegetable prices rise sharply after crop damage across Sri Lanka

Recent adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have destroyed numerous farmlands, leading to a sharp increase in vegetable prices across the country.

Reports indicate that prices of low-country vegetables are rising significantly on a daily basis, compared to up-country varieties.

According to the daily price index of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), as of yesterday, retail prices at the Pettah, Dambulla, and Narahenpita Economic Centers were recorded as follows:

• Beans: Rs. 600 – Rs. 800 per kg

• Tomatoes: Rs. 500 – Rs. 600 per kg

• Snake Gourd: Rs. 600 – Rs. 700 per kg

• Green Chillies: Rs. 1,100 – Rs. 1,200 per kg

• Brinjals: Rs. 550 – Rs. 800 per kg

• Carrots and Cabbage: Rs. 300 – Rs. 500 per kg