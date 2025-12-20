Special security measures deployed for festival season  Sri Lanka Police

December 20, 2025   02:49 pm

Sri Lanka Police have announced enhanced security arrangements across the country ahead of the Christmas festival season.

Police Media Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler stated that the Inspector General of Police has issued directives to all Senior DIGs and DIGs to ensure a peaceful and secure environment during the festive period. 

“Each and every Headquarters Chief Inspector or officer-in-charge of the respective police station will have discussions with the respective religious leaders within that area and it will be a coordinated effort so that security arrangements will be beefed up in the area,” he said.

ASP Wootler added that members of public security committees and trustee boards of religious worship places have come forward to support and guide the police and the Tri-forces in ensuring the safety of all areas.

He further urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles, individuals, or objects to nearby police officers. 

“Sri Lanka Police have deployed more than 2,500 police personnel to see that peace and harmony will be taken place during this festival season and also some of the officers will be in civil attire and also intelligence officers also will be around you during this festival season,” he added.

