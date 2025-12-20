Landslide warnings issued for several districts extended

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has further extended the ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued for several areas in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Kandy District: Doluwa, Ududumbara, Minipe and Medadumbara DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Mathurata, Nildandahinna, Walapane and Haguranketha DSDs and surrounding areas

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings, advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:

Badulla District: Soranathota, Hali_Ela, Passara, Meegahakivula, Badulla, Lunugala and Kandeketiya DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Thumpane, Harispattuwa, Udapalatha, Kundasale, Akurana, Poojapitiya, Udunuwara, Pathadumbara, Pasbage Korale, Gangawata Korale, Hatharaliyadda, Yatinuwara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Panvila, Pathahewaheta and Deltota DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama DSD and surrounding areas

Matale District: Ukuwela, Naula, Matale, Ambanganga Korale, Rattota, Pallepola, Wilgamuwa, Yatawatta and Laggala Pallegama DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Nuwara Eliya DSD and surrounding areas

Meanwhile districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with Level 1 (Yellow) warnings advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Badulla District: Uva Paranagama, Welimada, Haputhale, Haldummulla, Ella and Bandarawela DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Alawwa, Mallawapitiya, Polgahawela and Mawathagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Kothmale East, Ambagamuwa Korale, Kothmale West, Thalawakele and Norwood DSDs and surrounding areas