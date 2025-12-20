Showers expected in several provinces tomorrow

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts tomorrow (21), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Meanwhile, showers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Galle via Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly with wind speeds expected to range between 30-40 kmph, it added.

However, wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Batticaloa.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Batticaloa will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.