Over 800 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

December 20, 2025   04:54 pm

A total of 846 suspects have been arrested within yesterday (19) in island-wide raids conducted under the theme “Nation United – National Drive”, aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

The Police Media Division further said that they were arrested with drugs, including heroin, ice and cocaine.

Moreover, detention orders have been obtained for 10 of the arrested suspects for further investigations, police said.

The police also said that 16 drug addicts have been referred for rehabilitation.

