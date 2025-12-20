Public Assistance Service Centre to be established at Galle Face for festive season

A special Public Assistance Service Centre will be established at the Galle Face premises from tomorrow (21) to ensure the safety and convenience of the public visiting the area during the festive season.

This initiative has been implemented on the instructions of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), and will operate with the joint contribution of the tri-forces and the Sri Lanka Police, according to the statement.

A comprehensive security programme will be implemented through the centre to provide prompt assistance to the public.

The facility will function as the main coordination centre, offering guidance to visitors, ensuring swift assistance and coordinating situations in the event of emergencies or unforeseen incidents.

The primary objective of establishing the centre is to enhance public safety at the Galle Face premises, continuously monitor the situation, and respond efficiently to any emergencies that may arise.

In addition to security and coordination services, ambulance services and medical assistance, including first aid, will also be available on-site to address medical emergencies, it added.

The public can contact the hotline 071 859 5880 to obtain emergency coordination, ambulance services and police assistance during the operational period of the centre.