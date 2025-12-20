District-level plans reviewed under Rebuilding Sri Lanka programme

A special review meeting was held today (20) at the Presidential Secretariat to assess district-level plans implemented under the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ programme and to examine challenges encountered in restoring public livelihoods.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence, Agriculture, Irrigation, Water Supply, Fisheries, Transport, Housing and Construction, along with heads of relevant line institutions and all District Secretaries, according to the statement.

During the meeting, directives were issued to ensure that the Rs. 25,000 grant provided for household cleaning and the Rs. 50,000 allowance allocated for the purchase of household appliances are fully disbursed to eligible beneficiaries before December 31.

Detailed reviews were conducted on compensation payments related to housing and agricultural losses, the operation of relief centres across the country, the resettlement of displaced populations, the restoration of livelihoods and the rehabilitation and development of essential infrastructure.

Moreover, particular emphasis was placed on the progress and effectiveness of district-level implementation regarding these factors.

Special attention was also given to issues arising in the compensation process, highlighting the necessity of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive their entitled assistance without exclusion, it added.

While acknowledging that lives lost due to the disaster cannot be restored, officials stressed the importance of efficiently providing the necessary facilities, support and resources to enable affected communities to rebuild and restart their lives.