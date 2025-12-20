District-level plans reviewed under Rebuilding Sri Lanka programme

District-level plans reviewed under Rebuilding Sri Lanka programme

December 20, 2025   07:36 pm

A special review meeting was held today (20) at the Presidential Secretariat to assess district-level plans implemented under the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ programme and to examine challenges encountered in restoring public livelihoods.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence, Agriculture, Irrigation, Water Supply, Fisheries, Transport, Housing and Construction, along with heads of relevant line institutions and all District Secretaries, according to the statement.

During the meeting, directives were issued to ensure that the Rs. 25,000 grant provided for household cleaning and the Rs. 50,000 allowance allocated for the purchase of household appliances are fully disbursed to eligible beneficiaries before December 31.

Detailed reviews were conducted on compensation payments related to housing and agricultural losses, the operation of relief centres across the country, the resettlement of displaced populations, the restoration of livelihoods and the rehabilitation and development of essential infrastructure. 

Moreover, particular emphasis was placed on the progress and effectiveness of district-level implementation regarding these factors.

Special attention was also given to issues arising in the compensation process, highlighting the necessity of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive their entitled assistance without exclusion, it added.

While acknowledging that lives lost due to the disaster cannot be restored, officials stressed the importance of efficiently providing the necessary facilities, support and resources to enable affected communities to rebuild and restart their lives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025-12-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025-12-20

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Court temporarily suspends MP Asoka Ranwala's driving licence, orders tests (English)

Court temporarily suspends MP Asoka Ranwala's driving licence, orders tests (English)

CoPF approves Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate for disaster relief efforts (English)

CoPF approves Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate for disaster relief efforts (English)

Political parties and trade union demand answers over controversial medicine batch (English)

Political parties and trade union demand answers over controversial medicine batch (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)