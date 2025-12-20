President directs to complete allowance payments to disaster victims before Dec. 31

A special discussion was held today (20) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to review district-level plans aimed at restoring the lives of citizens under the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ programme and to examine challenges that have emerged during implementation.

The meeting included Secretaries of Ministries responsible for defence, agriculture, irrigation, water supply, fisheries, transport, housing and construction, heads of relevant line institutions and all District Secretaries, according to the President’s Media Division.

The President issued instructions to ensure that the Rs. 25,000 government grant for house cleaning and the Rs. 50,000 allowance for purchasing household equipment are provided to beneficiaries before 31 December.

Detailed progress was also reviewed regarding district-level activities to compensate for housing and crop losses, operate safe centres across the country, resettle affected citizens, restore livelihoods and develop infrastructure.

Special attention was given to challenges arising in the implementation of compensation payments, emphasizing the necessity to carry out these activities efficiently and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements without exclusion, the statement said.

Extensive discussions were held on resettlement and identification of required lands, and steps were taken to prepare separate plans for housing projects in main districts. The President indicated that follow-up consultations involving all relevant stakeholders will be convened accordingly.

The necessity of promptly relocating citizens from high-risk areas to safer locations was emphasized, along with the requirement to ensure that compensation for housing losses is distributed fairly and transparently.

The President also reviewed the progress of programmes aimed at preparing farmers in Maha Season, including irrigation repairs, provision of grants and the distribution of seeds and other facilities.

Additionally, discussions included providing compensation to damaged livestock farms, supporting the restart of small businesses affected by the disaster, restoring the fisheries industry and promptly distributing the Rs. 15,000 government allowance for school children.

The implementation of procedures for reissuing lost passports and national identity cards was also examined during the meeting, the PMD reported.