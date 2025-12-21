Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, today (21), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.