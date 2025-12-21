Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

December 21, 2025   06:31 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, today (21), the Department of Meteorology said.   

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m.   

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills,  Northern,  Eastern,  North-central  and  North-western  provinces  and  in  Hambantota  and Monaragala districts, the Met. Department said.     

Misty  conditions  can  be  expected  at  some  places  in  Western,  Sabaragamuwa  and  Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

