Four including woman killed in separate road accidents across several areas

Four people, including a woman, have died in separate road accidents reported from several areas within the past 24 hours, police said.

The accidents had occurred yesterday (20) in the Jaffna, Dimbula Pathana and Tissamaharama police divisions.

An accident had occurred near the Pathana Junction on the Hatton–Nuwara Eliya road when a lorry driver had lost control of the vehicle, collided with a bus that was parked ahead, and subsequently struck two pedestrians.

The two pedestrians who sustained serious injuries in the accident were admitted to the Kotagala Hospital, where one pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries while the other had died after being admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospita for further treatment, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as a 21-year old and a 60-year old, residents of the Lindula and Pathana areas.

The drivers of the lorry and the bus involved in the accident have been arrested, police said.

Meanwhile, another fatal accident had occurred in the Pommawali area along the Wadukkotte road in Jaffna when a female motorcyclist had reportedly lost control of her motorcycle and collided with a tractor traveling in the opposite direction.

The female motorcyclist and the other female passenger had sustained serious injuries in the accident and the passenger had succumbed to her injuries while being admitted to the Jaffna hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 63-year-old woman residing in the Wadukkotte area, police stated.

Meanwhile, a bus had collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road in the Medawelana area along the Tissamaharama - Debarawewa road.

The pedestrian has sustained critical injuries in the accident and had succumbed to his injuries while being admitted to the Debarawewa hospital.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as a 71-year old man residing in the Tissamaharama area.