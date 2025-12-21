21-year-old arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 6.3 mln

December 21, 2025   09:26 am

A Sri Lankan national has been arrested for attempting to smuggle a consignment of foreign-made cigarettes worth Rs. 6.3 million into the country at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) this morning (21). 

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 21-year-old businessman residing in Apalapitiya, Avissawella.  

He had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Dubai on Emirates EK 652 at 12.40 a.m. today. 

Upon inspection, officials had discovered 210 cartons of cigarettes containing 42,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes concealed in a luggage and 03 boxes, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The arrested suspect has been released on bail and is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on January 07,2026.

