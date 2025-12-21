Police officer alleges assault by NPP MP Shantha Pathma Kumara following cannabis raid

A police officer attached to the Sooriyakanda Police Station has alleged that he was assaulted by a group including Ratnapura District National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha while returning home after completing his duty.

The injured police officer is currently receiving treatment at the Embilipitiya Hospital for injuries reportedly sustained during the incident, which had occurred last night (20).

According to the complaint, the officer had participated in a recent cannabis raid conducted by the Sooriyakanda Police.

It is alleged that the raid was carried out on a plot of land belonging to the father of the Parliamentarian’s wife.

The injured officer claims that MP Shantha Padma Kumara and several others arrived in a vehicle, assaulted him and also threatened him during the attack.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that MP Subasingha has also lodged a complaint with police regarding the officer.

Earlier, on December 16, Sooriyakanda Police had arrested a 24-year-old youth, a resident of Thalagahawatte, for the possession of two cannabis plants.

The plants had been cultivated within a cassava and maize plantation.

The suspect was produced before Embilipitiya Additional Magistrate Dilum U. Fernando along with the seized plants and was fined Rs. 3,000.

It is further reported that the land where the cannabis plants were grown, which is believed to be a property MP Subasingha’s father-in- law had been leased to the arrested suspect for cultivation.