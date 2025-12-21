Over 500,000 displaced in Cambodia by Thai border clashes: Interior ministry

Over 500,000 displaced in Cambodia by Thai border clashes: Interior ministry

December 21, 2025   10:46 am

More than half a million people in Cambodia have been displaced from their homes by two weeks of deadly border clashes with neighbouring Thailand, Phnom Penh’s interior ministry said Sunday (Dec 21).

“At present, more than half a million Cambodian people, including women and children, are suffering severe hardship due to forced displacement from their homes and schools to escape artillery shells, rockets, and aerial bombardments carried out by Thailand’s F-16 aircraft,” the interior ministry said in a statement, giving the total number of people evacuated as 518,611.

Around 400,000 people have been displaced in Thailand due to the reignited border conflict, Bangkok has said.

The renewed fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours this month, including with tanks, drones and artillery, has killed at least 22 people in Thailand and 19 in Cambodia, according to officials.

The conflict stems from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border and a smattering of ancient temple ruins situated on the frontier.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the fresh fighting and traded accusations of attacks on civilians, after five days of clashes in July killed dozens.

China, the European Union, the United States, the ASEAN regional bloc chair Malaysia and the United Nations have all called for a ceasefire.

Foreign ministers of ASEAN nations, including Cambodia and Thailand, are set to meet on Monday in Kuala Lumpur where they will discuss the conflict.

Source: AFP

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

Indian pharma company requests independent testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka (English)

Indian pharma company requests independent testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs opened amidst heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs opened amidst heavy downpour (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025-12-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025-12-20

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Court temporarily suspends MP Asoka Ranwala's driving licence, orders tests (English)

Court temporarily suspends MP Asoka Ranwala's driving licence, orders tests (English)