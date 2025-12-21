Rail services between Anuradhapura and Kankesanthurai to recommence tomorrow

Rail services between Anuradhapura and Kankesanthurai to recommence tomorrow

December 21, 2025   11:40 am

Rail services along the Northern Railway Line between Kankesanthurai and Anuradhapura are scheduled to recommence tomorrow (22).

According to the Department of Railways, train operations will resume starting tomorrow with the ‘Yal Rani’ Express.

Accordingly, the daily train schedules for services from Kankesanthurai to Anuradhapura and from Anuradhapura to Kankesanthurai are given below.

 

කන්කසන්තුරය - අනුරාධපුරය අතර දුම්රිය ධාවනය නැවත ඇරඹෙයි by poornima

