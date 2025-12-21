NBRO conducts landslide risk assessment at 120 schools in Central Province

December 21, 2025   12:15 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has conducted landslide risk assessment at 120 schools in the Central Province.

NBRO Scientist Suminda Rathnayake noted inspection requests had been submitted for 128 schools and they have completed inspections at 120 schools.

Rathnayake further stated that due to the rainfall experienced over the past few days, the number of inspection requests received by the NBRO has reached 5,450.

He noted that these requests cover a total of 10,884 locations, of which inspections have been completed at 1,433 locations.

Meanwhile, considering the rainfall received in recent days, along with the expected future rainfall associated with the Northeast Monsoon, the National Building Research Organisation has extended the landslide warnings issued to several areas.

Accordingly, Level three evacuation red warnings have been issued for eight Divisional Secretariat divisions in two districts.

Level 3 warnings are in effect in the Doluwa, Udadumbara, Minipe and Medadumbara Divisional Secretariat areas in the Kandy District, as well as Mathurata, Nildandhahinna, Hanguranketha and Walapane Medadumbara Divisional Secretariat areas in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Additionally, Level 2 warnings have been issued advising vigilance for residents of 35 Divisional Secretariat areas across five districts.

