Decline in air quality observed in several areas: CEA

December 21, 2025   12:55 pm

A decline in air quality has been observed in recent days, with air quality index (AQI) levels increasing, particularly in the Northern, North Central, North Western, and Western Provinces, according to Media Spokesman of the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) Dr. Ajith Gunawardena.

Dr. Ajith Gunawardena stated that a deterioration in air quality was observed yesterday and today, and that the AQI currently ranges between 150 and 200.

Further commenting, Dr. Gunawardena explained that this situation is caused by transboundary air movement along with the activation of the Northeast Monsoon.

He also noted that THE condition has been observed during this same period over the past several years, and that the Central Environmental Authority continuously monitors the country’s air quality and atmospheric conditions.

Additionally, he mentioned that due to the decline in air quality, air-quality–sensitive individuals may experience health effects, and therefore such persons should seek medical advice or treatment immediately if necessary.

However, addressing media, Dr. Gunawardena said that this condition is expected to subside after today.

