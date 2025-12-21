Man arrested with large quantity of ICE in Karandeniya

An individual has been apprehended with a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) in Karandeniya, police stated.

A 39-year-old individual was arrested after officers of the Elpitiya Anti-Corruption Unit discovered a stock of narcotics hidden inside a house in the 3rd mile post in Karandeniya.

The Police Media Division stated that the quantity and market value of the seized narcotics are still being assessed.

Further investigations are underway.