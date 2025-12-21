Expectant mother arrested for packaging and selling illicit liquor to long-distance bus employees

An expectant mother allegedly involved in the packaging of illicit liquor and sales operation targeting long-distance bus service employees has been arrested by the Wennappuwa Police.

The suspect is a 19-year-old woman residing in Waikkal, Wennappuwa.

At the time of the police raid, the suspect was packaging liquor together with her husband, and 96 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from her possession.

The raid was carried out following information received by the Police Intelligence Unit, indicating that an expectant mother was selling packaged alcohol to long-distance bus employees.

Police stated that the suspect and the seized stock of illicit liquor are scheduled to be produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court.