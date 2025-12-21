Family members plea for help to locate missing vessel with five fishermen onboard
December 21, 2025 02:23 pm
A multi-day fishing trawler has gone missing after setting out from the Mirissa fishing harbor in Matara.
The missing vessel named “Idurangi 1”, and it is reported that five fishermen were on board.
Relatives of the fishermen stated that the boat has been missing since November 21.
They further mentioned that the last contact with the fishermen was received on December 6, and no information has been received since then.