President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation

December 21, 2025   03:32 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has commended the Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation and people during times of difficulty.

President Dissanayake also acknowledged the Army’s exemplary role in rescue and relief operations carried out in response to the recent cyclone.

The President made these remarks while attending as the Chief Guest of the commissioning and passing-out parade of cadet officers at the Sri Lanka Military Academy in Diyatalawa this morning (21).

President Dissanayake extended his congratulations to all newly commissioned officers as they embark on their professional military careers following the successful completion of their training.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that although Sri Lanka has historically been a proud and respected nation, in recent decades it has faced a decline in values, a weakening of social bonds and various forms of national deterioration.

The President in his address emphasized that the responsibility of transforming the motherland once again into a nation recognized and respected globally for its values and integrity rests upon all Sri Lankans.

Therefore, President Dissanayake called upon everyone to work together with unity and commitment to achieve the goal.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

Indian pharma company requests independent testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka (English)

Indian pharma company requests independent testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs opened amidst heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs opened amidst heavy downpour (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025-12-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025-12-20

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Court temporarily suspends MP Asoka Ranwala's driving licence, orders tests (English)

Court temporarily suspends MP Asoka Ranwala's driving licence, orders tests (English)