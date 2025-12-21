President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has commended the Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation and people during times of difficulty.

President Dissanayake also acknowledged the Army’s exemplary role in rescue and relief operations carried out in response to the recent cyclone.

The President made these remarks while attending as the Chief Guest of the commissioning and passing-out parade of cadet officers at the Sri Lanka Military Academy in Diyatalawa this morning (21).

President Dissanayake extended his congratulations to all newly commissioned officers as they embark on their professional military careers following the successful completion of their training.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that although Sri Lanka has historically been a proud and respected nation, in recent decades it has faced a decline in values, a weakening of social bonds and various forms of national deterioration.

The President in his address emphasized that the responsibility of transforming the motherland once again into a nation recognized and respected globally for its values and integrity rests upon all Sri Lankans.

Therefore, President Dissanayake called upon everyone to work together with unity and commitment to achieve the goal.