Govt plans to relocate schools in landslide-prone areas: PM Harini

December 21, 2025   04:16 pm

Reopening schools located in landslide-prone areas would be extremely dangerous and therefore the government is focusing on identifying such schools and relocating them to suitable locations based on scientific assessments, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated.

These remarks were made by the Prime Minister during a meeting with a delegation of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representatives held at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister explained the measures taken by the government to ensure the protection of the affected student community and to restore the damaged school system, as well as the challenges encountered in this process.

The Prime Minister further noted that financial assistance has been provided to students affected by the disaster, enabling parents to send their children back to school without an additional financial burden. Emphasizing that school is the safest place for children after their homes, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the school environment would help restore and improve students’ mental well-being.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also highlighted that attention has been given to several key areas, including the relocation of disaster-affected schools, restoration of school infrastructure, merging and operating certain schools jointly, facilitating teaching and learning through digital and technological strategies and providing special transportation facilities. She emphasized that the government is examining these issues and is committed to finding long-term solutions.

Meanwhile, the UNICEF representatives commended the government’s commitment and the initiatives undertaken to restore the education sector and assured their support to the government, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

