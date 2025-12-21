Fire at Thihariya three-storey building brought under control

December 21, 2025   04:36 pm

The fire that broke out this afternoon (21) within a three-storey building in Thihariya, Nittambuwa along the Colombo–Kandy main road has now been fully brought under control.

The blaze started on the upper floor of a building used for selling electrical appliances.

Following the outbreak, a fire engine from the Gampaha Fire Brigade arrived at the scene and managed to control the fire within approximately 30 minutes.

As a result, the spread of the fire to the lower floors was successfully prevented.

During the incident, one lane of the Colombo–Kandy main road was temporarily closed, but it has now been completely restored for traffic flow.

The extent of damage caused by the fire has not yet been assessed.

