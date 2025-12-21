Spills gates of 12 major reservoirs closed after water levels recede

December 21, 2025   04:55 pm

Spill gates of 12 major reservoirs have been closed completely while overall, release of water from reservoirs across the country are currently decreasing, Eng. Nilantha Danapala, the Director of the Water Management Secretariat at the Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka has confirmed.

Danapala stated that the Mahaweli Authority manages around 20 major reservoirs, of which spill gates have been opened in only three of the reservoirs.

Accordingly, Maduru Oya, Kandalama, and Kala Wewa reservoirs are releasing water at present, and the Director further assured that these releases pose no risk to residents in surrounding areas.

Nilantha Danapala noted additionally spill gates of the Victoria, Randenigala, and Rantembe reservoirs are opened occasionally.

Water from these three reservoirs is released into the Mahaweli River, and he emphasized that there is no disruption to traffic along the Manampitiya road as a result.

Furthermore, the Director of the Water Management Secretariat at the Mahaweli Authority noted that water is being released from the Ulhitiya and Moragahakanda reservoirs to reduce water levels, and that water from the Moragahakanda Reservoir is being released specifically to facilitate repair work at the Elahera Anicut.

