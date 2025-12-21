January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan after 17-year jail sentence
- President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation
- Officers withdraw from disaster relief operations in Kalpitiya due to threats and attacks
- Govt plans to relocate schools in landslide-prone areas: PM Harini
- Fire at Thihariya three-storey building brought under control