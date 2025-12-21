Five arrested in Jaffna for defying court order granted bail
December 21, 2025 05:54 pm
Five individuals who were arrested in connection with the tense situation that arose opposite the Tissa Rajamaha Viharaya in Jaffna have been granted bail.
The individuals have been released on a surety bail of Rs. 100,000 each, according to reports.
The five were arrested by police for acting in violation of a court order.
The Police Media Division stated that the arrested group includes several local politicians.
Police had earlier obtained a court order to prevent protests at the location after receiving information that a group was planning to stage a demonstration in front of the Tissa Rajamaha Viharaya in Jaffna today.
However, police said that a group of individuals attempted to forcibly enter the temple premises, disregarding the court order.