Five arrested in Jaffna for defying court order granted bail

Five individuals who were arrested in connection with the tense situation that arose opposite the Tissa Rajamaha Viharaya in Jaffna have been granted bail.

The individuals have been released on a surety bail of Rs. 100,000 each, according to reports.

The five were arrested by police for acting in violation of a court order.

The Police Media Division stated that the arrested group includes several local politicians.

Police had earlier obtained a court order to prevent protests at the location after receiving information that a group was planning to stage a demonstration in front of the Tissa Rajamaha Viharaya in Jaffna today.

However, police said that a group of individuals attempted to forcibly enter the temple premises, disregarding the court order.