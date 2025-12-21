Five arrested in Jaffna for defying court order granted bail

Five arrested in Jaffna for defying court order granted bail

December 21, 2025   05:54 pm

Five individuals who were arrested in connection with the tense situation that arose opposite the Tissa Rajamaha Viharaya in Jaffna have been granted bail.

The individuals have been released on a surety bail of Rs. 100,000 each, according to reports.

The five were arrested by police for acting in violation of a court order.

The Police Media Division stated that the arrested group includes several local politicians.

Police had earlier obtained a court order to prevent protests at the location after receiving information that a group was planning to stage a demonstration in front of the Tissa Rajamaha Viharaya in Jaffna today.

However, police said that a group of individuals attempted to forcibly enter the temple premises, disregarding the court order.

