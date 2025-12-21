Special Operations Room at Army Headquarters to ensure public safety during festive season

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) has directed the activation of a special Operations Room at the Army Headquarters to ensure public safety and security during the ongoing festive season.

The Operations Room will remain functional until the conclusion of the festive period and will serve as a central coordination hub to facilitate close cooperation among the tri-forces and the Sri Lanka Police, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

This enhanced coordination mechanism is aimed at ensuring a rapid and effective response to any security or emergency situations that may arise during this time.

The initiative is designed to strengthen real-time information sharing, enable timely decision-making, and enhance operational readiness across all security stakeholders. Through this mechanism, authorities will be better positioned to safeguard lives and protect public and private property throughout the festive season, the Ministry noted.

The Ministry of Defence also reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for the public, enabling citizens to celebrate the festive season peacefully and without disruption.