Special Operations Room at Army Headquarters to ensure public safety during festive season

Special Operations Room at Army Headquarters to ensure public safety during festive season

December 21, 2025   06:11 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) has directed the activation of a special Operations Room at the Army Headquarters to ensure public safety and security during the ongoing festive season.

The Operations Room will remain functional until the conclusion of the festive period and will serve as a central coordination hub to facilitate close cooperation among the tri-forces and the Sri Lanka Police, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

This enhanced coordination mechanism is aimed at ensuring a rapid and effective response to any security or emergency situations that may arise during this time.

The initiative is designed to strengthen real-time information sharing, enable timely decision-making, and enhance operational readiness across all security stakeholders. Through this mechanism, authorities will be better positioned to safeguard lives and protect public and private property throughout the festive season, the Ministry noted.

The Ministry of Defence also reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for the public, enabling citizens to celebrate the festive season peacefully and without disruption.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

Indian pharma company requests independent testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka (English)

Indian pharma company requests independent testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs opened amidst heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs opened amidst heavy downpour (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025-12-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025-12-20

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)

Plantation Minister reveals extent of Cyclone Ditwah's impact on plantation sector (English)