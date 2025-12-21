Mother and son killed in fatal accident in Galgamuwa

A three-wheeler that was transporting an injured person to hospital met with an accident this afternoon (21) along the Anuradhapura–Padeniya main road in Kurundankulama, Galgamuwa.

The three-wheeler, which was traveling towards Galgamuwa Hospital, collided head-on with a small lorry that was traveling towards Anuradhapura.

Another three-wheeler that was traveling behind the lorry also collided with the same lorry.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the three-wheeler that collided head-on and a woman who was traveling in the vehicle died at the scene. It is reported that the deceased were a mother and her son.

At the time of the accident, five people were traveling in the three-wheeler, and they have been admitted to the Galgamuwa Base Hospital.

Four people were traveling in the lorry, and none of them were injured, police stated.

According to police, damage was caused only to the front part of the three-wheeler.