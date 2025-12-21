Academic activities at several faculties of Peradeniya Uni to resume on Dec. 29

Academic activities of six faculties of the University of Peradeniya will fully resume on December 29, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Terrence Madhujith confirmed.

Due to the impact of the Cyclone Ditwah, academic activities at the university were temporarily suspended and classes of three faculties resumed on December 16.

Accordingly, the Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and Faculty of Engineering resumed activities on December 16, due to ongoing examinations, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Additionally, the Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Faculty of Dental Sciences are scheduled to start on December 29, while the Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Science are set to begin on January 5, he added.

Professor Madhujith noted that one building of the Faculty of Management, which suffered the most damage due to the disaster, is currently unsafe for students, and an assessment of the situation is underway.

For new students admitted to the Faculty of Management after successfully completing the 2024 Advanced Level Examination, academic activities are scheduled to begin as originally planned on February 10.

He also mentioned that academic activities for other groups within the Faculty of Management are scheduled to begin in an orderly manner.

The direct damage caused to the university due to flooding from the cyclone is estimated at Rs. 4 billion, and this estimate has been forwarded to the Ministry of Higher Education, the Vice-Chancellor added.

However, he noted that if any individual or organization is willing to provide material or financial assistance to the university, they can contact the relevant number provided on the university’s official website.