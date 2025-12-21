UN envoy commends international support for Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah

A meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-Andreé Franche, was held on the 20 December 2025 at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, Marc-Andreé Franche commended the swift coordination in which the Government acted to rescue affected communities and provide relief following the recent natural disaster situation faced by Sri Lanka, the PM’s Office said.

Comparing experiences from other countries around the world, he noted that the level of international support Sri Lanka has received during such a disaster is exceptionally high.

He further emphasized that he would utilize both his professional capacity and personal commitment to the fullest extent to ensure that Sri Lanka receives the necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, expressing appreciation for the continuous support extended by the United Nations to Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister stated that the role played by both the political authority and public officials in the field during this disaster management effort was exemplary.

She highlighted that the collective and coordinated efforts of all parties from district leadership to the ground-level officials have become part in this success, the statement said.

The Prime Minister also affirmed that the Government remains committed to properly managing the international assistance received and to rapidly restoring normalcy to the lives of people in the affected areas.

The meeting was attended by the secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri and Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwewa.