Few showers expected in parts of the island today

A few showers may occur in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills and North-western province and in Ampara, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.