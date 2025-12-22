Govt managing the economy in a way that delivers tangible benefits to all Sri Lankans: PM Harini

The present government’s policy is not to provide luxury to a limited number of people, but to manage the economy in a way that delivers tangible benefits to the public, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister also noted that the successful implementation of the government’s new programme requires strong support from both the relevant ministries and the provincial authorities.

She added that efforts are also underway to address teacher vacancies and other vacancies within the state service in 2026.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya made these remarks while participating in the event to award scholarships to children in the Northern Province, at the Nelum Piyasa Hall of the Iranamadu Army Camp in Kilinochchi.

Students who achieved outstanding performances at the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination were recognized during the event and they were also awarded scholarships through the Presidential Fund.