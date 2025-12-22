Govt managing the economy in a way that delivers tangible benefits to all Sri Lankans: PM Harini

Govt managing the economy in a way that delivers tangible benefits to all Sri Lankans: PM Harini

December 22, 2025   05:45 am

The present government’s policy is not to provide luxury to a limited number of people, but to manage the economy in a way that delivers tangible benefits to the public, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister also noted that the successful implementation of the government’s new programme requires strong support from both the relevant ministries and the provincial authorities.

She added that efforts are also underway to address teacher vacancies and other vacancies within the state service in 2026.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya made these remarks while participating in the event to award scholarships to children in the Northern Province, at the Nelum Piyasa Hall of the Iranamadu Army Camp in Kilinochchi.

Students who achieved outstanding performances at the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination were recognized during the event and they were also awarded scholarships through the Presidential Fund.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Justice Minister invites public to share views on proposed new Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Justice Minister invites public to share views on proposed new Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

Indian pharma company requests independent testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka (English)

Indian pharma company requests independent testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka (English)