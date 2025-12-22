Blood sample of police officer allegedly assaulted by NPP MP sent to Government Analyst - Police

A detailed statement has been issued by the Police Media Division regarding reports of an alleged assault on a police officer by a group including Ratnapura District National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha.

According to the statement, at around 8:40 p.m. on December 20, a police constable attached to the Sooriyakanda Police Station, who was returning home after completing his shift, lodged a complaint through the 119 emergency center to the Kolonna Police Station. According to the complaint, the police officer was assaulted by the NPP Member of Parliament and a group accompanying him near the Kalugala Temple and then had forcibly taken away his motorcycle.

The statement further notes that at around 10:10 p.m. the same day, NPP Ratnapura District MP Shantha Pathma Kumara Subasingha also filed a complaint with the Kolonna Police Station. He alleged that while traveling in a cab from Kalugala toward Halwinna, a police constable attached to the Sooriyakanda Police Station blocked the road by placing his motorcycle across the path, stopped the cab and attempted to assault him.

Additionally, the police stated that the constable’s motorcycle was found on the road near the Kalugala Temple and was taken into custody by the Kolonna Police.

The concerned police officer was first admitted to the Kolonna Hospital and later transferred to the Embilipitiya Hospital.

The statement further mentioned that hospital clinical records note the presence of the smell of alcohol on the officer’s breath, according to the medical report. As no narcotic substances were detected in the officer’s urine samples, arrangements are currently being made to obtain blood samples and forward them to the Government Analyst’s Department to determine whether alcohol had been consumed.

Furthermore, the police stated that further investigations into the alleged incident are being conducted by the Embilipitiya Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau under the direct supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Embilipitiya Division.