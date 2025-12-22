Spill gates of several reservoirs remain opened but no risk of flooding - Irrigation Dept.

December 22, 2025   07:17 am

The Department of Irrigation states that although the water level of the Manampitiya River, a tributary of the Mahaweli River, remains high, there is no indication that it will rise to a flood situation.

The Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management), L. S. Sooriyabandara said sluice gates of some reservoirs in the Mahaweli basin have been opened at present.

He further explained that although the water level of the Thanthirimale Reservoir in the Anuradhapura District is somewhat high, there is no significant increase of flooding.

Meanwhile, based on rainfall recorded around reservoirs during the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall was reported from the Ampara District, measuring 25mm, the Irrigation Director said.

Sooriyabandara also stated that spill gates of 36 reservoirs under the Department of Irrigation have been opened, but none of these reservoirs are releasing water at dangerous levels.

Furthermore, he noted that 52 medium-sized reservoirs are also releasing water but pose no risk to the public living along riverbanks and low-lying areas.

