One person killed in shooting in Ambalangoda
December 22, 2025 08:25 am
An individual has been shot and killed in Ambalangoda this morning (22), police said.
According to preliminary reports, the deceased was a manager of a store in the Ambalangoda town.
Police stated that two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle carried out the shooting and fled the area.
According to information revealed so far, the shooting was a result of a conflict between two rival criminal groups.
The Ambalangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident and to apprehend the suspects.