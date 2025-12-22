One person killed in shooting in Ambalangoda

An individual has been shot and killed in Ambalangoda this morning (22), police said.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased was a manager of a store in the Ambalangoda town.

Police stated that two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle carried out the shooting and fled the area.

According to information revealed so far, the shooting was a result of a conflict between two rival criminal groups.

The Ambalangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident and to apprehend the suspects.